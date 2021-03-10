Hair
HomeHair

Zendaya’s Critics Choice Awards Hairstyle Was Inspired By The Late Cicely Tyson

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Cicely Tyson Portrait

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Zendaya Coleman uses lots of her red carpet appearances as a way to express herself creatively. On several occasions, she’s used events and magazine spreads as a way to pay homage to iconic Black figures. For Essence Magazine’s 50th anniversary cover issue, Zendaya channeled the late model Donyale Luna for her shoot. This time around the actress paid tribute to Cicely Tyson by wearing Fulani braids during the Critics Choice Awards.

During Sunday’s awards show, Zendaya took home the SeeHer Award clad in a neon orange Valentino skirt and gorgeous Fulani braids styled by Ursula Stephens. The morning after the show, Zendaya hopped on her Instagram stories and shared an image of Cicely Tyson from 1973 with a similar hairstyle. She captured the photo, “Our forever muse.”

Fulani braids is a traditional style made by popular by the Fulani people in Africa. The general concept includes a cornrow braided down the center of the head; one or a few cornrows braided in a pattern, surrounded by a single braid down the center of the head; or a braid wrapped around the hairline. Because this style offers so much versatility, it is often recreated.

Zendaya is really good at using her platform as a fashion and style museum. She really dives in 100% when it comes to channeling a theme or an era. What do you think? Are you loving Zendaya’s Fulani braids?

 

DON’T MISS…

Zendaya Coleman Channels Model Donyale Luna On Essence Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Cover Issue

Zendaya Coleman Is Named Valentino’s Latest Brand Ambassador

Zendaya’s Critics Choice Awards Hairstyle Was Inspired By The Late Cicely Tyson  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close