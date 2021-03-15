Indy
HomeIndy

Indy’s Own Tiara Thomas Wins “Song Of The Year” Grammy Award With H.E.R. For “I Can’t Breathe”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

A familiar face hit the Grammy Awards on Sunday (March 14th) to accept one of the biggest trophies of the night. Indianapolis’ own, Tiara Thomas along with singer H.E.R. and fellow songwriter Dernst Emile, II took home the Grammy for “Song of the Year” for the track “I Can’t Breathe.” The track was written in memory of George Floyd and African-Americans who were killed unjustly at the hands of Police Officers.

During her acceptance speech, H.E.R. spoke about how the song was created, saying “we wrote this song over FaceTime, and I didn’t imagine that my fear and that my pain would turn into impact and it would possibly turn into change.” The songwriting trio beat our Taylor Swift, Beyonce & Jay-Z, Roddy Ricch and others to win the coveted award.

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now “— Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) — WINNER*

“If The World Was Ending “— Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe f. Julia Michaels)

RELATED: 2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List Of Winners + Highlight Performances

RELATED: Black Music Month: 5 Tiara Thomas Songs You Need To Know Besides “Bad”

The Good, Bad and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards

23 photos Launch gallery

The Good, Bad and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards

Continue reading The Good, Bad and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Good, Bad and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards is going down in history like no other but one that they will never change is the red carpet fashion. Despite it being a scaled-down show, your favorite celebrities graced the red carpet in clothes so expensive your stimulus check can’t even scratch the surface on how much some of these outfits cost.  But expensive doesn’t always mean it looks good. From best new artist winner Megan the Stallion to Grammy-winning pop star Billie Eilish check out the good, bad, and ugly fashion that your favorite celebrities wore on the red carpet at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.  

Indy’s Own Tiara Thomas Wins “Song Of The Year” Grammy Award With H.E.R. For “I Can’t Breathe”  was originally published on hot963.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close