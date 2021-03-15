PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Hope Academy Recovery High School Joins Us On Community Connection.

About Hope Academy Recovery High School: “Hope Academy is Indiana’s only accredited recovery high school with a focus on sobriety and academic success for students grades 9-12.

We are a public charter, tuition-free high school offering free transportation throughout Indianapolis and surrounding communities.”

To Learn More and Enroll, Click here: https://www.hopeacademyrhs.org/

Phone Guests: Dr. Ukamaka Oruche – Board of Directors, Hope Academy Recovery High School

Rachelle Gardner – Founder & Executive Director, Hope Academy Recovery High School “

