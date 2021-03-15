CLOSE
Hope Academy Recovery High School Joins Us On Community Connection.
About Hope Academy Recovery High School:
“Hope Academy is Indiana’s only accredited recovery high school with a focus on sobriety and academic success for students grades 9-12.
We are a public charter, tuition-free high school offering free transportation throughout Indianapolis and surrounding communities.”
To Learn More and Enroll, Click here:
Phone Guests:
Dr. Ukamaka Oruche – Board of Directors, Hope Academy Recovery High School
Rachelle Gardner – Founder & Executive Director, Hope Academy Recovery High School
