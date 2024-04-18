Listen Live
Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

| 04.18.24
griff's prayer

Source: c/s / iOne

Participating in Sandra Crouch’s home-going service was such a beautiful experience. It was a day filled with deep emotions and reflections as we celebrated the life and legacy of this gospel legend.

The service was a heartfelt tribute, bringing together influential figures and families from the gospel music industry. Seeing the Hawkins family, whose music has been pivotal, added a special depth to the ceremony. The Winans family’s timeless songs also resonated with everyone present, reminding us of the power of gospel music.

During the service, we had the privilege of performing one of Sandra Crouch’s beloved songs, “Completely Yes.” It was a moving experience, filled with reverence for her contributions to gospel music.

Meeting Lynette Hawkins Stevenson, someone I had admired for years, was a surreal moment. Expressing my gratitude to her in person was emotional and reminded me of the profound influence these artists have had on me.

The presence of other gospel music giants like Marvin Winans and Bishop Kenneth Ulmer made the event even more significant. Their words of encouragement left me inspired and grateful for the opportunity to honor Sandra Crouch.

Related Article: Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Overall, the day was a powerful reminder of the impact of gospel music and the unity it brings to communities. It was a privilege to be part of such a meaningful tribute and celebrate the life of a true gospel legend.

Praise Indy

