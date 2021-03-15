Hope Academy to Host Virtual Speaker Series – Next This Wednesday

Community Connection
Hope Academy to Host Virtual Speaker Series
Next Presentation This Wednesday March 17th
All presentations will be hosted virtually via Zoom and are free to attend. If you have questions, please contact Mariann Williams at mwilliams@hopeacademyrhs.org.
Learn More Here:
Upcoming:
March 17: Addressing the Challenge of Youth Marijuana Use, presented by Janice Gabe, LCSW, LCAC. Janice Gabe is the Founder and President of New Perspectives of Indiana.
April 29: Co-creating a Satisfying Patient/Family & Provider Meeting, presented by Dr. Ukamaka Oruche. Dr. Ukamaka Oruche is the Director of Global Programs and Associate Professor of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing at the Indiana University School of Nursing.

