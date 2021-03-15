Community Connection Monday March 15th 2021

Hope Academy to Host Virtual Speaker Series Next Presentation This Wednesday March 17th

All presentations will be hosted virtually via Zoom and are free to attend. If you have questions, please contact Mariann Williams at mwilliams@hopeacademyrhs.org.

Learn More Here: https://www.hopeacademyrhs.org/…/hope-academy-to-host…/

Upcoming: March 17: Addressing the Challenge of Youth Marijuana Use, presented by Janice Gabe, LCSW, LCAC. Janice Gabe is the Founder and President of New Perspectives of Indiana.

April 29: Co-creating a Satisfying Patient/Family & Provider Meeting, presented by Dr. Ukamaka Oruche. Dr. Ukamaka Oruche is the Director of Global Programs and Associate Professor of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing at the Indiana University School of Nursing.

Hope Academy Recovery High School Joins Us On Community Connection.

About Hope Academy Recovery High School: “Hope Academy is Indiana’s only accredited recovery high school with a focus on sobriety and academic success for students grades 9-12.

We are a public charter, tuition-free high school offering free transportation throughout Indianapolis and surrounding communities.”

To Learn More and Enroll, Click here: https://www.hopeacademyrhs.org/

Phone Guests: Dr. Ukamaka Oruche – Board of Directors, Hope Academy Recovery High School

Rachelle Gardner – Founder & Executive Director, Hope Academy Recovery High School

