Join IndyGo TODAY At 6:00 PM Online To Let Your Voice Be Heard!

IndyGo Is Looking For Your Input!
Join Them TODAY At 6:00 PM Online To Take Part And Let Your Voice Be Heard!
“Open Door Riders! Join us for a public meeting as we discuss the future of our paratransit services. Currently, IndyGo operates paratransit service to the entire county beyond what is mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). IndyGo is committed to providing service to the entire county and seeks to understand what service outside of the ADA mandated area would look like, based on community feedback.”
To learn more, visit indygo.net/beyondADA
*There will be in person community forums as well*
More info:
