Marshawn Wolley and Diandra Dycus Join Us Live To Discuss SB 199.
SB 199 Summary – “Self-defense. Specifies that “reasonable force” includes the pointing of a loaded or unloaded firearm for purposes of arrest or to prevent an escape, or for self-defense when used to prevent or terminate the an unlawful entry of or attack on a dwelling, curtilage, fixed place of business, motor vehicle, or aircraft in flight.”
Purpose 4 My Pain is a 501C3 that is here to assist those who have been injured by the devastation of a bullet.
Phone Guests:
Marshawn Wolley – Pres/CEO @Black Onyx Management, INC
Diandra Dycus – President/CEO of Purpose 4 My Pain
