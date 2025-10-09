Listen Live
News On Praise Indy

Published on October 9, 2025

Praise Indy
News On Praise Indy

Clergy Apperception Month 2025
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Clergy Celebration Recap Gallery

Rita Green
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Rita Green’s Interview with Pastor Jackson at the Clergy Celebration

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Dr. Ian Smith on “Beyond Midnight” and Bringing Fun Back to Reading

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Yrs of Empowering Black Media

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s New Economic Strategy Drives Higher Wages with Less Spending

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“No Longer Rare”: State Health Leaders Discuss Mass Casualty Incidents

Food & Drink  |  Hannah Fink

Top 10 Cheapest Candy for Trick or Treating

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Red Cross Urges Blood Donations to Fight Fall Supply Drop

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy CVS Shooting Leaves Three Injured

News  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Considers Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon After SCOTUS Denial?

Local  |  Deion Allen

Allen Iverson Reveals He Quit Drinking Alcohol Six Months Ago

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Isabel Davis Shares the Heart Behind Her Powerful New Single “Jesus”

News  |  Anoa Changa

New Supreme Court Term Considers Limits on American Fascism

Food & Drink  |  Deion Allen

National Taco Day: Top Taco Food Chains in America

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Make The Most Of Your Dash | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Stop Telling God No | Ericaism

Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 14 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Money Monday | Unpack the Gift God Already Gave You

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

News  |  Shannon Dawson

9 Reasons Diversity Is Good For America

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Beech Grove Woman Charged After Her Dog was Found Dead in Tote

Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

From Pulpit To Netflix: DeVon Franklin’s Bold New Chapter In Faith And Film

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

The Power of Faith, Focus, and Follow-Through| Dr. Willie Jolley

Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Colts Bounce Back, Dominate Las Vegas Raiders 40-6

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Kirk Franklin, ship church, Griff, Darlene McCoy, Damon Little, Big Al Cherry, Dennys, Sybil Wilks
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Kirk Franklin Releases Highly Anticipated Viral New Single “ABLE”

Local  |  WISH-TV

A Week After Michigan Shooting, Indy Church Elder Urges Compassion

James Fortune
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

James Fortune Returns With A New EP IN THE ROOM: PRELUXE

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy

Todd Dulaney
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

CeCe Winans
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

THE 2026 SOAR AWARDS ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS

Local  |  John Herrick

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Young: Government Shutdown is “Manufactured Crisis” from Democrats

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

WNBA Commissioner Denies Making Comments About Clark Endorsements

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Greenwood Man Sentenced to 34 Years for Multiple Charges

Obituaries  |  Nick Cottongim

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Arthur Jones Passes Away at 39

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Years of Radio One

News  |  Bruce C.T. Wright

Urban One Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of Cathy Hughes Founding Media Empire

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Brian Courtney Wilson Talks New Song and Passing the Torch to His Son

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Get Your Heart Right | Ericaism

Hair  |  Sammy Approved

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

Celebrity  |  Staff

Celebrating Strength: Celebrities Who Have Survived Breast Cancer

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Use Failure As Your Fertilizer | Dr. Willie Jolley

News  |  Zack Linly

Florida Elementary School Teacher Sings ‘Monkey’ Birthday Song To Black Student In Viral TikTok Video

Local  |  Staff

Napheesa Collier Claims Engelbert Belittled Caitlin Clark’s Success

Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

10 Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Jane Goodall

Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mariah Carey’s Secret ‘Grunge’ Album Resurfaces With Unreleased Songs

Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashley Hollis Makes History as 4th Black “Big Brother US” Winner

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Former Elkhart Jail Employee Stole $27K from Inmate Accounts

Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

News  |  Shannon Dawson

What Does A Government Shutdown Mean For Black People?

News  |  Christopher Smith

YouTube Shells Out Money To Trump To Settle Lawsuit

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Talks Start on Plan to Revive East Washington Street in Indianapolis

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Shaquille Leonard To Retire As A Member Of The Colts During Week 5 Game vs Raiders

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Stephanie White Reflects On 2025 Indiana Fever And Shares Her Message to the Team

Local  |  Kenny Kixx

AES Open House invites customers to learn more about energy costs

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Nearly Half of 2025 Cases Cleared, IMPD Says

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

The Mind Is the Battlefield | Dr. Willie Jolley

Local  |  John Herrick

Fever’s Season Ends With Loss to Aces, Kelsey Mitchell Suffers Injury

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Happy Birthday Griff | Faith Walk

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Shooting Leads to Chase, Four Arrests, and One Injury

Sports  |  B Swift

2028 Women’s Final Four Coming to Lucas Oil Stadium

Local  |  John Herrick

Caitlin Clark Mentioned In Speech Condemning Actions of WNBA Commissioner

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Colts Waive Indy Native Cameron McGrone After Defensive Role Diminishes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Haliburton Reflects On Playoffs And The Current Excitement Of Indiana Sports At Pacers Media Day

Entertainment  |  ionemrobinson

NewsOne Crossword Puzzle Sept 30

Local  |  John Herrick and Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Shooting on Indy’s West Side Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Movies  |  Glyniss Wiggins

10 Black Horror Films To Add To Your Spooky Season Watchlist

Local  |  The Belle

Kirk Franklin Releases Anticipated Viral New Single “ABLE”

Sports  |  famousbrand23

Pacers FanJam Returns This Sunday

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Data Center Rezoning Proposal Passes Morgan County Plan Commission

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Look For Blessings Inside The Burden | Dr. Willie Jolley

Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebs Who Turn 50 This Year

News  |  Joe Jurado

Black Culture Is The Culture: Gen Z, Millennials Love To See It

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Money Monday | How AI Can Be Your Digital Assistant

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

There’s a Blessing In It | Faith Walk

Lifestyle  |  J. Bachelor

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Success Is A Choice | Dr. Willie Jolley

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

Local  |  John Herrick

Fumble by Mitchell, Defensive Breakdowns Lead to Colts First Loss

Local  |  John Herrick

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Local  |  John Herrick

Fever Keep Season Alive with Game Four Win over Las Vegas 90-83

Cupid
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Cupid Releases High Steppin’ A Joyful Gospel Line Dance Anthem

Jekalyn Carr
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS

News  |  Tiffany Hamilton

Justice Clarence Thomas Faces Backlash After Saying Legal Precedents Aren’t ‘The Gospel’

Randy Weston
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Grind Out Win at Iowa 20-15

Brian Courtney Wilson
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

DEBUTING BRAND NEW MUSIC FROM BRIAN COURTNEY WILSOn

News  |  Christopher Smith

Scottie Pippen Confirms Detached Michael Jordan Relationship

News  |  Tiffany Hamilton

Amazon Reaches $2.5B Settlement In Prime FTC Lawsuit

Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

32 WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

15 Pieces From The Emerge! Fashion Show We Love

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Building Athletes & Legacy: 25 HBCU Sports Programs Leveling Up Right Now

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Martha Munizzi Releases “He’s in Control” and Launches Epic Conference

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-GOVERNORS
News  |  Rita Green

Indiana Food Bank Slams Trump Over Hunger Report Cut

Lifestyle  |  Dr. Willie Jolley

Excellence Is Your Biggest Advantage | Dr. Willie Jolley

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

News

UK, Canada, Australia, Among Nations Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

News

Laura Loomer Calls Rep. Jasmine Crockett A ‘Ghetto Black B—h’ Over Criticism Of Charlie Kirk Resolution

Local

ACLU Suing Ball State Over Social Media Post Firing

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

News

Disney Announces ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Is Back, After Short-Lived ‘Indefinite’ Cancellation

News

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Defends ‘No’ Vote On Honoring Charlie Kirk

Entertainment

Money Monday: Why Families Need to Complete the FAFSA Early

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 14th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Wellness

BSwift’s Guys Guide With City of Indianapolis Chief Diversity & Equity Officer Benjamin Tapper

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Community Connection

Community Connection August 15th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 20th, 2025

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 18th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Navigating Open Enrollment for 2024 – Presented by Eskenazi Health for 2024

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 19th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 22nd, 2025

Style & Fashion

The Emerge! Fashion Show Celebrated Fashion Trailblazers And Emerging Designers At NYFW

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 13th, 2025

