Community Connection Wednesday March 31st 2021

Community Connection
03.31.21
Marshawn Wolley Joined Us Live To Give Us An Update On SB 199.

SB 199 Summary – “Self-defense. Specifies that “reasonable force” includes the pointing of a loaded or unloaded firearm for purposes of arrest or to prevent an escape, or for self-defense when used to prevent or terminate the an unlawful entry of or attack on a dwelling, curtilage, fixed place of business, motor vehicle, or aircraft in flight.”
Marshawn Wolley encourages you to call 317-232-9600 and give your opinion to help!
Phone Guest:
Marshawn Wolley – Pres/CEO @Black Onyx Management, INC

Take the Fight To COVID. Virtual Event Wednesday, April 7, 7pm

About:
A live virtual event about the COVID-19 vaccine with Q&A.
Featuring MDwise, Eskenazi Health and the Marion County Public Health Department.
The Myths. The Concerns. The Truth.
Why you should take the fight to COVID-19.
Learn More:
Phone Guests:
Dr. Virginia Caine – Marion County Public Health Director
Torriaun Everett – MD Wise VP of Health Plan Operations

 

