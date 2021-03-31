Hoosier teens and young adults eager to get vaccinated

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The vaccine is now available to all Hoosiers 16 and older.

WRTV spoke with Morgan Polizzi who said she’s been pretty cautious since the pandemic began. She said she’s both excited and surprised the vaccine is eligible to her and her peers so soon.

Wednesday is her 26th birthday and she said this is the best gift she could ever receive.

“Honestly, if someone gave me a boat or a million dollars, nothing is going to compare to the vaccine being the ultimate birthday present,” said Polizzi. “It’s just the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s just everyone my age — or honestly everyone — has been waiting for it and I hope it allows us to have a fun and normal summer and move forward and return to a more normal life.”

