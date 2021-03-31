Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis announces rental assistance program will reopen next week

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has announced the application for the Rental Assistance Program will reopen on Monday, April 5.

The announcement came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also announced the federal eviction moratorium will be extended through June.

“The Rental Assistance Program has already aided thousands of Indianapolis families in their time of need,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

So far, the program has distributed $33.8 million in rental assistance to 15,949 households. The more than $30 million in funding available on April 5 is a combination of money from the second federal COVID relief package passed in December 2020 and an appropriation by the city in January 2021.

Read more from WRTV here

Indianapolis announces rental assistance program will reopen next week  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close