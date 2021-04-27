CLOSE
Indianapolis – Indy STEAM Academy Enrolling Now For Fall 2021
K-12 STEAM Free Public Charter School
First Day Of School Is August 3rd, 2021
About:
“Indy STEAM Academy is a free public charter school that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics with a strong foundation in literacy that prepares students for high school, college and careers in the STEM Workforce.”
Enroll Here Today:
Phone Guests:
Dr. Yvonne Bullock – Founder, CEO, Indy Steam Academy
Also On AM 1310: The Light: