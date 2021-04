PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis Animal Care Services Is Hiring!

Positions Available:

2 Possitions Available for: Kennel Attendant

2 Positions Available for: Animal Control Officers

2 Positions Available for: Vet Assistants –

City Positions with Great Benefits.

To Apply, Call (317) 327-1397 or visit:

Phone Guest:

Katie Trennepohl – Deputy Director, Indianapolis Animal Care Services

Also On AM 1310: The Light: