Horizon House hosting underwear drive Tuesday on Monument Circle

Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Horizon House and Downtown Indy, Inc. are partnering for an underwear drive Tuesday on Monument Circle.

There will be a “pit-stop” lane from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the southwest quadrant of the circle for people to drop off donations contact-free.

Horizon House is in need of sizes small to 3XL of men’s and women’s new underwear. Horizon House Executive Director Teresa Wessel said they recently had to dip into their clothing fund to fill in the gaps and meet the need.

They are hoping to collect 500 packages of new underwear.

