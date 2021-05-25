Community Connection Monday May 24th 2021

Community Connection
| 05.25.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Community Connection Monday May 24th 2021

Mental Health In The Black Community Virtual Discussion

Tuesday (TODAY) May 25th 6PM – 7PM

– Presented by the Indianapolis Urban League

Panelists:
Shelvy Keglar Ph. D – Clinical Psychologist, Founder & President of the Midwest Psychologican Center, Inc.
Jaymee Cummingns LSW – Lead Clinician. Marion County School Based Services. Adult and Child Health
Tauhric Brown – President & CEO of CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions

Listen, Connect, & Participate: Maternal Health & Infant Mortality

*VIRTUAL* Event This Wednesday May 26th 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM EDT

– presented by Women4Change

About: “Join this conversation between legislators and community leaders on the topic of maternal health and infant mortality”
Those Participating:
Dr. Kristina Box | MD, FACOG| State Health Commissioner
Dr. Virginia Caine | MD |Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department
Representative Vanessa Summers | House District 99
Dr. Lucia Guerra-Reyes | PhD Associate Professor | Department of Applied Health Science in the School of Public Health at Indiana University Bloomington
Moderated by: Dr. Velvet Miller | PhD, RN, FAAN | former Kenneth J. Ryan Program Manager and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine
Phone Guest:
Dr. Velvet Miller – RN & Health Care Administrator. Currently the Project Director at, “NOT ONE MORE: Promoting Maternal Health and Preventing Maternal Death”

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close