Community Connection Monday May 24th 2021

Mental Health In The Black Community Virtual Discussion
Tuesday (TODAY) May 25th 6PM – 7PM
– Presented by the Indianapolis Urban League
Panelists:
Shelvy Keglar Ph. D – Clinical Psychologist, Founder & President of the Midwest Psychologican Center, Inc.
Jaymee Cummingns LSW – Lead Clinician. Marion County School Based Services. Adult and Child Health
Tauhric Brown – President & CEO of CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions
Listen, Connect, & Participate: Maternal Health & Infant Mortality
*VIRTUAL* Event This Wednesday May 26th 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM EDT
– presented by Women4Change
About: “Join this conversation between legislators and community leaders on the topic of maternal health and infant mortality”
Register for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/listen-connect-participate-maternal-health-infant-mortality-tickets-152000091365?utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eventbrite&fbclid=IwAR0gwEgLZg1gVbJzXHQ7WpfKGYMRuQXpg8dY-yRKb9NWQllC0L1w3uv4sbI
Those Participating:
Dr. Kristina Box | MD, FACOG| State Health Commissioner
Dr. Virginia Caine | MD |Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department
Representative Vanessa Summers | House District 99
Dr. Lucia Guerra-Reyes | PhD Associate Professor | Department of Applied Health Science in the School of Public Health at Indiana University Bloomington
Moderated by: Dr. Velvet Miller | PhD, RN, FAAN | former Kenneth J. Ryan Program Manager and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine
Phone Guest:
Dr. Velvet Miller – RN & Health Care Administrator. Currently the Project Director at, “NOT ONE MORE: Promoting Maternal Health and Preventing Maternal Death”
