Community Connection Monday May 24th 2021

Listen, Connect, & Participate: Maternal Health & Infant Mortality *VIRTUAL* Event This Wednesday May 26th 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM EDT – presented by Women4Change

About: “Join this conversation between legislators and community leaders on the topic of maternal health and infant mortality”

Register for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/listen-connect-participate-maternal-health-infant-mortality-tickets-152000091365?utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eventbrite&fbclid=IwAR0gwEgLZg1gVbJzXHQ7WpfKGYMRuQXpg8dY-yRKb9NWQllC0L1w3uv4sbI

Those Participating: Dr. Kristina Box | MD, FACOG| State Health Commissioner

Dr. Virginia Caine | MD |Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department

Representative Vanessa Summers | House District 99

Dr. Lucia Guerra-Reyes | PhD Associate Professor | Department of Applied Health Science in the School of Public Health at Indiana University Bloomington

Moderated by: Dr. Velvet Miller | PhD, RN, FAAN | former Kenneth J. Ryan Program Manager and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine