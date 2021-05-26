Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Nineteen Republican lawmakers are urging Gov. Eric Holcomb to block Indiana University from requiring students, staff and faculty to get a COVID-19 vaccine before classes resume this fall.

“We urge you to use your authority to prohibit state universities from mandating vaccines that do not have full FDA approval,” the House members said in the letter drafted by Rep. Jim Lucas, R- Seymour.

Last week, IU President Michael A. McRobbie announced that the university is requiring everyone who works at or attends the school to be fully vaccinated. The vaccinations are necessary, McRobbie said, so the campuses can return to in-person classes and “mostly normal operations.”

Read more from WRTV here

 

GOP lawmakers urge Gov. Holcomb to block IU’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

