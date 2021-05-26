Community Connection Wednesday May 26th 2021
Angela Cain of Angela Cain Communications Hosted Community Connection Today While Tina Is On Vacation!
Some of the Topics Include:
• Shattering the silence on domestic violence
• Pandemic update and effects on mental health
Learn more about Angela Caine here: http://www.angelacaincommunications.com/
Caryn Burton With The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence Joined Us On Community Connection.
About the “Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence:
“Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence
As the state coalition for domestic violence programs in Indiana, we work in a variety of areas to further the mission of eliminating domestic violence. Learn more about the ways we are working to make a difference and help communities and relationships become safe, stable, and nurturing.”
More Info Here:
Domestic Violence Survivor Renita Hills Joined Us Live On Community Connection. – Voice of the Victim
“In an emergency please dial 911, Call Voices of the Victim for info on domestic violence and to speak with a Victim’s Advocate (317) 408-9031”
More About Renita Hills:
“Domestic violence survivor, Renita Hills knows how it feels to feel vulnerable. She also knows how it feels to make a comeback. In this gripping tale of how a woman survived a near-death experience as a victim of domestic violence, Renita shares her story through a riveting and interactive presentation.”
More info here:
David Berman V.P. of Harm Reduction & Crisis Stabilization at Mental Health America of Indiana Spoke on How Our Mental Health Has Been Affected By The Pandemic & The Future.
What are the current and long-term effects of COVID on our mental health?
How the pandemic has changed people?
Have your priorities shifted in your life and career?
Website: https://mhai.net/
Nakaisha Tolbert, The Founder/CEO of D.U.O. EmpowerMEnt Services and A Mental Health Counselor Joined Us Live To Speak On Unique Therapy , Focused On The Art Of Laughter.
“Laughter and happiness is infectious and humor is universal. So know, that you are invited to laugh and share in the most precious moments of life with us! Providing quality counseling, life coaching, consulting, and training services to individuals, groups, and community for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and ministries. “
More Info Here: https://duogiggles.weebly.com/
Contact:
D.U.O. EmpowerMEnt Services
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Office: 323-977-8570
E-mail: info.duoservices@gmail.com
