PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Oseye Boyd Editor Of The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Guest Hosts Community Connection Live! Today’s topic is all about Mental Health!

Guests: Justin R. Beattey – Director of the Stanley W. DeKemper Training Institute for Mental Health America of Indiana , Deputy Director of ICAADA, Director of IAPRSS Mental Health America Gina Fears – Assistant Director of Recovery/Community Services at Public Advocates in Community re-Entry – PACE

Dr. Carrie Dixon – Treasuerer of the Indiana Association of Black Psychologists

Danny Bridges – Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer

Join in the conversation at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy Subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/

Also On AM 1310: The Light: