Judith Thomas, Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement City of Indianapolis – Government and Madam Walker Legacy Center President Hosts Community Connection.

Judith Thomas, Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement City of Indianapolis – Government Hosts Community Connection.
 
She will bring on many guests from the City of Indianapolis and more to give us updates and allow you the listener an inside look at the Deputy Mayor’s life and all the responsibilites.
 
Call in at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy
 
Guests:
Andre Zhang – Project Manager for Economic and Community Development at City of Indianapolis
 
Jordan Rodriguez – Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Manager at City of Indianapolis to discuss jobs.
 
LeAnnette Pierce – Indianapolis CPCO – Citizens’ Police Complaint Office Interim Executive Director.
 
Joel Smith – Director at City of Indianapolis. Will speak on the Mayors Neighborhood Advocates and the Mayors Action Center
 
Fahad Beg – Senior Manager at The City of Indianapolis – Office of Minority & Women Business Development
 
Ruth Morales – Director of International & Latino Affairs at City of Indianapolis – Immigrant Welcome Center
 
Sheena Linville – Sheena Linville with the Office of Veteran Affairs
 
Lauren Rodriguez – Director of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety
 
 

