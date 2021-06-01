Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Kierra Sheard-Kelly And Red Rocks Worship Unite For Live Performance Of “Something Has To Break”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Sometimes you just need a break in life to get you to the next moment, and that feeling was captured perfectly in Kierra Sheard-Kelly’s #1 single “Something Has To Break.” Now, we’re being blessed even more from the powerfully-uplifting song with a new live performance video featuring Red Rocks Worship.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Lifted from her Billboard US Top Gospel Albums chart-topping self-titled LP Kierra, this rendition of “Something Has To Break” spans just over nine minutes and every second is worth listening to. Powerful vocals, lyrics that speak directly to your faith and inspiring energy in the video overall are just a few of the key factors that makes this performance a standout.

It was actually recorded in front of worshippers at Red Rocks Church, the home base for Red Rocks to praise, worship and display their unwavering love and faith in God. The song, which went #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart, speaks on having a belief system that can never be broken, and it doesn’t hurt seeing the Provident Entertainment family reunited as well given both artists represent the Christian music-centered division of Sony Music.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch this amazing live version of “Something Has To Break,” which Kierra co-wrote alongside Jonathan Smith, Mia Fieldes and her multitalented brother J. Drew Sheard II, right now below. Fingers crossed the song garners her big wins at the 2021 Stellar Awards on July 10, where she’s nominated for “Artist of the Year” “Song of the Year,” “Female Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year” and four other nominations.

As always, let us know how this song is working towards building your own faith by hitting us up over on our socials!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kierra Sheard-Kelly And Red Rocks Worship Unite For Live Performance Of “Something Has To Break”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close