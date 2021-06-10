Community Connection
2021 Indianapolis Public Library Summer Reading Program

2021 Indianapolis Public Library Summer Reading Program
 
June 7 – July 31 for kids, teens, and adults – the program is FREE and open to any Marion County resident to participate!
 
Kids & Teens
Track the time you spend reading, listening to audiobooks, or having someone read to you. Older children who read aloud to younger children may count those minutes. Prizes are earned when you have read for 1 hour, 5 hours, 10 hours, 15 hours, and 20 hours. Earn a bonus prize by completing summer reading activities!
 
Adults
Discover the Library and all it has to offer! Discover new books, new music, new movies, or new skills and hobbies – all with your IndyPL Library card! Complete fun activities to earn prizes or a ticket for a virtual drawing!
 
Learn More Here: https://www.indypl.org/srp
 
Phone Guests:
Keshia McEntire – Public Relations Specialist, Communications,
Indianapolis Public Library
 
Tariq Robinson – Indianapolis Public Library Adult Program Specialist
 
Dr. Michael Twyman – Indianapolis Public Library Donor who spearheaded the name engraving project

