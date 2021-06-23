Get Up Erica
The Perfect Pair! Tye Tribbett & Jekalyn Carr Tapped To Host 2021 Stellar Gospel Music Awards

The Stellar Awards always has the ability to bring the best in the gospel music biz together, and thankfully we’ve been blessed with two icons in the game, Tye Tribbett & Jekalyn Carr, as hosts for the upcoming 2021 ceremony.

The annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, now in its 36th year, is set to tape on July 10 at the prestigious Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Tribbett is a Gospel legend in his own right that’s won multiple Stellar Awards in his longstanding career, most notably for his 2006 breakout LP, Victory, which actually nabbed three golden flame trophies.

Jekalyn is rather popular on the gospel scene as well, which in itself is an understatement when considering her many accolades. Her 2018 album alone, One Nation Under God, garnered three Stellar Awards as well, including Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year, Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year and Traditional CD of the Year.

Suffice to say, both musicians are more than qualified to handle the high honor of hosting!

Here’s what Don Jackson, Stellar Awards founder and Chairman of Central City Productions, had to say about this year’s ceremony:

“After a challenging 2020, we are thrilled to return to the mainstage in one of the music epicenters of the world, Nashville, TN, for the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

With a theme of ‘Lighting the Way with Our Faith, Music and Family,’ we are set to deliver an evening of inspiration and celebration, led by the incomparable Tye Tribett and Jekalyn Carr, who are sure to bring high energy and excitement to the evening.”

The 2021 Stellar Gospel Music Awards goes down officially on Saturday, July 10, and you can pick up tickets to the ceremony right now over on the Nashville Symphony website. The show will broadcast across the country starting August 7 through September 5.

