INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers are heading into the off-season with some big decisions to make. The search continues for a new head coach, but there is something that remains the same: teaching the game to the next generation of basketball players.

One of the Pacers young stars, Edmund Sumner, is lending a hand.

Pacers’ Edmund Sumner teaches kids basketball skills at summer camp was originally published on wtlcfm.com

