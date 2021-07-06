PopCon Indy celebrates all things pop culture

Indy
From your favorite super-heros, to your favorite games, Pop Con 2021 has something for everyone. Kris Keys and Carl Doninger, co-owners of Pop Con, joined us today to fill us in on what to expect from the event.

PopCon is a popular culture and comic convention coming to the Indiana Convention Center July 9-11, 2021 for its eighth annual event. The convention has reserved over 150,000 square feet of event space for thousands of attendees and vendors, creators and game developers for the three-day convention that generates millions in Central Indiana positive economic impact.

The convention will have celebrity guests, anime, costuming, fantasy, film festival, sci-fi, TV, and video gaming programming.

For more information visit: popcon.us.

 

Source: WISHTV

