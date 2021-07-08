Todd Dulaney Launches DulaneylandViveMusic, A New Production Company For Aspiring Artist

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Todd Dulaney’s Dulaneyland and Vive Music has partnered to create a campaign for emerging artist. With their On Demand Production services they can provide song production, creative, marketing, distribution, and coaching for only $1500!!! He posted on his instagram page: Stop sitting on your ideas! Ready to have on demand production and music services even if you’re just getting started? @dulaneylandvivemusic was created to help YOU get your career started with the help of top industry professionals.”

The campaign is so amazing! It will run for a limited time! So head on over to DulaneylandViveMusic.com to jump start your music career. Now this is how you advance the Kingdom!

On top of this new venture, Todd released a brand new project “Anthems and Glory” Check out his performance on GMA3.

About Todd Dulaney:

Todd Dulaney spent most of his life pursuing a baseball career, playing 5 years of professional baseball. Now, his joy comes from serving the Lord in any and every capacity of life. He is steadfast and sold out to God and his eyes are focused on ministry and fulfilling His purpose. Dulaney’s dream is to write music, which ministers to the heart of God and touches the heart of man. Not what’s hot, but what delivers, what heals, what restores, music that God inhabits.

Born December 20, 1983 in Maywood, IL, Dulaney grew up as a singer and an elite athlete. After graduating from high school in 2001, Dulaney was drafted from Community College in Mt. Carmel, IL, by the New York Mets to pursue a professional baseball career. While refining his athletic skills, Dulaney realized that there was a higher calling upon his life. He accepted an invitation to travel and perform background vocals for gospel artist and Grammy winner Smokie Norful.

One thing that Todd desires, is to keep the message of Christ on display more than the brand of the artist. “Without the Christ of the Gospel, we don’t have Gospel/Christian music”.

He is married to the lovely Kenyetta Stone-Dulaney and his greatest accomplishments are his four lovely children Todd Jr., Taylor, Tyler & Tenley.

