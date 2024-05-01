The Month Of May Is Here! IMS Preparing For Bigger Crowd Than Last Year

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — May is finally here and we are just 25 days away from the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

As the Month of May arrives it also means the beginning of many events surrounding the lead-up to the race for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The burning question among many leading up to the race is how well tickets are being sold.

“Ticket sales are super strong. We are up about 15,000 tickets from last year on this day leading in,” said IMS President Doug Boles. “Reserved seat ticket sales, there is an outside chance we sell out reserved seat tickets, so if you want reserved seats you better get them now.”

Boles said it is still just as good of an experience from the infield of the Speedway if you don’t get a reserved seat. He also reminds you that kids 15 and under get in free with just a General Admission ticket both on race day and for days of on-track activity leading up to race day.

For people traveling in and out of the Indianapolis International Airport this month, Boles said to expect a similar experience to that of what you saw during the NBA All-Star Game.

‘We’ve got a massive milk bottle that looks like milk has spilled out all over it,” Boles said. “Then a floor decal that measures about 10 feet by 20 feet that centers and goes around the milk spill with a car.”

Boles said they are trying to get on the level of the NBA All-Star Game by building hype for the Indy 500 at the airport.

Finally, Boles said that if you need help decorating your house for race day they have porch party kits they will be passing out. They will be passing those out at an event Friday night (5/3).

The first big event as part of the 500 Festival starts this weekend with the Mini-Marathon. Runners in both the full-race and the 5K can come to pick up race information and other gear at the Mini-Marathaon Expo on Thursday, May 2nd at the Indiana Convention Center.

