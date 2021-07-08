Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Real Faith Is More Than Just Believing

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Teenage girl with shaved head working, helping customers at juice bar counter

Source: Hero Images / Getty

Real Faith Is More Than Just Believing

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren.  The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 2:19-20  Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead?  In this scripture, Rick Warren talks about acting on your faith.  It’s a good thing to believe.  But believing isn’t enough.  James 2:20 tells us we have to act on what we believe.  Our life should reflect what we believe.  Otherwise, faith without works is dead!  Check out what he said:

Did you know the Devil believes in Jesus? So do the demons. But you won’t find any of them in heaven.

Why? Because saying you believe in Jesus doesn’t mean you have faith in him. It also doesn’t mean you trust him to fulfill his promises.

James says faith is more than just intellectual knowledge. Faith is something you do. It’s active, not passive. Real faith involves making a commitment to trust in Jesus.

Maybe you’re struggling to make sense of why your relationship with Jesus doesn’t seem to be working. Could it be you’re not putting your faith into practice?

The Bible says, “Anyone who doesn’t breathe is dead, and faith that doesn’t do anything is just as dead!” (James 2:26 CEV). The word you see James use over and over is “do.” His message is very clear: real faith shows up in your lifestyle. Your faith should change you and the things you do.

(See the full teaching on the Bible App.)

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world.  Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing.  Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Real Faith Is More Than Just Believing  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close