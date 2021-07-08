Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Real Faith Is More Than Just Believing

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Real Faith Is More Than Just Believing

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 2:19-20 Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? In this scripture, Rick Warren talks about acting on your faith. It’s a good thing to believe. But believing isn’t enough. James 2:20 tells us we have to act on what we believe. Our life should reflect what we believe. Otherwise, faith without works is dead! Check out what he said:

Did you know the Devil believes in Jesus? So do the demons. But you won’t find any of them in heaven.

Why? Because saying you believe in Jesus doesn’t mean you have faith in him. It also doesn’t mean you trust him to fulfill his promises.

James says faith is more than just intellectual knowledge. Faith is something you do. It’s active, not passive. Real faith involves making a commitment to trust in Jesus.

Maybe you’re struggling to make sense of why your relationship with Jesus doesn’t seem to be working. Could it be you’re not putting your faith into practice?

The Bible says, “Anyone who doesn’t breathe is dead, and faith that doesn’t do anything is just as dead!” (James 2:26 CEV). The word you see James use over and over is “do.” His message is very clear: real faith shows up in your lifestyle. Your faith should change you and the things you do.

(See the full teaching on the Bible App.)

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

