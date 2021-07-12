Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

We Love, Love: Eddie Murphy’s Son, Eric and Martin Lawrence Daughter, Jasmine are a Couple

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, the eldest offspring of the legendary comedians, have made their romance Instagram official.
On Saturday, Jasmin, who is Martin Lawrence’s daughter with ex-wife Pat Southall-Smith, gushed that she felt “incredibly blessed” in a post wishing her boyfriend happy birthday.
“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” the 25-year-old Duke University graduate captioned two pictures of them both. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”
The post comes weeks after Murphy — Eddie Murphy’s son with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely — professed his love for Lawrence in an Instagram post.
“Head over heels in LOVE with You,” the 32-year-old captioned a black-and-white snap of himself and Lawrence last month.
The Los Angeles-based writer and voice actor added the hashtags “#myotherhalf #equallyyoked and #iloveyou.”
Eddie Murphy, 60, and Martin Lawrence, 56, starred together in Ted Demme’s 1999 comedy “Life.”

We Love, Love: Eddie Murphy’s Son, Eric and Martin Lawrence Daughter, Jasmine are a Couple  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close