Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Youngest Host In Stellar History Jekalyn Carr Wins Two More Stellar Awards

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

JULY 12, 2021 (Nashville TN) — Multiple award winner Jekalyn Carr took the stage last Friday at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, wowing the crowd with custom couture as she co-hosted the 36th Annual Stellar Awards for the first time. 

Carr, who stunned the audience in five custom looks styled by celebrity stylist J.Bolin, is the youngest host in Stellar Awards history. She won two trophies, adding to her expanding collection, for Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year and Traditional Album of the Year for “Changing Your Story.”

 The two Stellar Awards wins come on the heels of Carr’s recent induction into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame and earning her fifth #1 Billboard single. The song “Jehovah Jireh” still tops the charts and is #1 on Billboard Gospel Airplay and #3 on Mediabase Gospel Chart. 

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Youngest Host In Stellar History Jekalyn Carr Wins Two More Stellar Awards  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
56 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close