PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

JULY 12, 2021 (Nashville TN) — Multiple award winner Jekalyn Carr took the stage last Friday at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, wowing the crowd with custom couture as she co-hosted the 36th Annual Stellar Awards for the first time.

Carr, who stunned the audience in five custom looks styled by celebrity stylist J.Bolin, is the youngest host in Stellar Awards history. She won two trophies, adding to her expanding collection, for Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year and Traditional Album of the Year for “Changing Your Story.”

The two Stellar Awards wins come on the heels of Carr’s recent induction into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame and earning her fifth #1 Billboard single. The song “Jehovah Jireh” still tops the charts and is #1 on Billboard Gospel Airplay and #3 on Mediabase Gospel Chart.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Youngest Host In Stellar History Jekalyn Carr Wins Two More Stellar Awards was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: