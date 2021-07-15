PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Marshawn Wolley of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males Joins Us Live!

Free Webinar for parents on Returning to In-person Learning in Schools, July 20, 2021 beginning at 8:00pm until 9:00pm. Register at: http://www.fatherhood.org/webinar-for-parents

Other Topics:

Critical Race Theory

Statement on Supporting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

IBE Education Conference

Keynote Adresses about Education Equity in light of a pandemic

Phone Guests:

Marshawn Wolley – African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACI

Also On AM 1310: The Light: