Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Marshawn Wolley of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males Joins Us Live!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
May be an image of text that says 'INDI ANA COMMI COMMISSION ISSION SOCIAL ON THE STATUS BLACK MALES'
Marshawn Wolley of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males Joins Us Live!
 
Free Webinar for parents on Returning to In-person Learning in Schools, July 20, 2021 beginning at 8:00pm until 9:00pm. Register at: http://www.fatherhood.org/webinar-for-parents
 
Other Topics:
Critical Race Theory
Statement on Supporting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
IBE Education Conference
Keynote Adresses about Education Equity in light of a pandemic
 
 
 
Phone Guests:
Marshawn Wolley – African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACI

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
56 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close