Marshawn Wolley of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males Joins Us Live!
Free Webinar for parents on Returning to In-person Learning in Schools, July 20, 2021 beginning at 8:00pm until 9:00pm. Register at: http://www.fatherhood.org/webinar-for-parents
Other Topics:
Critical Race Theory
Statement on Supporting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
IBE Education Conference
Keynote Adresses about Education Equity in light of a pandemic
Phone Guests:
Marshawn Wolley – African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACI
