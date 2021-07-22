Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis couple faces $2.9M hospital bill

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Joel Rodriguez has not left his wife Gloria’s side for months. He believes her survival is a miracle.

Joel and Gloria flew to Mexico after his mother died with COVID-19. While on the trip, an accidental propane gas explosion on Feb. 5 burned Gloria and her sister, who died Feb. 17. Medical care and prayers are what the Indianapolis couple credits for saving Gloria.

He paid about $30,000 to fly his wife to Indianapolis. She had burns to 70% of her body.

“I was very scared. The first week was very scared,” Joel said. “I asked one of the doctors how do you see my wife. She said well, let’s wait. It’s survivable, but they were seeing her very sick.”

Read more from WRTV here

Indianapolis couple faces $2.9M hospital bill  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close