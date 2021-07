PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Virginia Caine Director of the Marion County Public Health Department and Infectious Disease Specialist Joins Us Live To Discuss The Delta Covid-19 Varient.

What should we be aware of?

What are the new CDC Guildlines?

How will this change schools?

Ask your questions at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @communityindy

Also On AM 1310: The Light: