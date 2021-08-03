Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis musician Teddy E. Vincent dies in Geist Reservoir drowning

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A well-known Indianapolis musician is dead after he jumped into Geist Reservoir without a life jacket Sunday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Vincent Patton, 33, died at IU Health Saxony Hospital after he was under water for about 50 minutes.

Patton, known professionally as R&B musician and producer Teddy E. Vincent, performed at many venues and events across central Indiana and owned Writer’s Block Music Company in Indianapolis.

Patton was also a track and wrestling coach at Guion Creek Middle School, according to a Facebook post from MSD of Pike Township. He was a graduate of Pike High School.

“We are grateful for the positive impact that Mr. Patton had on our student-athletes and everyone he encountered,” the district wrote in the post. “He was a valued member of our Pike Family who will be deeply missed.”

Fishers Fire Department public information officer John Mehling said the first 911 call came in around 2:40 p.m. The first boat deployed less than ten minutes later, and Patton was located just before 3:30.

Witnesses said Patton was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water to retrieve a piece of clothing. He attempted to swim back to the boat, but never resurfaced, according to DNR.

Read more from WRTV here

Indianapolis musician Teddy E. Vincent dies in Geist Reservoir drowning  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close