Community Connection Wednesday August 4th 2021

Grand Opening Celebration | Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre FREE EVENT | Thursday August 12th 1856 Burdsal Parkway Indianapolis, IN 46208 – Presented by The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis

The Newly Renovated Taggart Amphitheatre at the Riverside Regional Park is now open for Concerts and Events!

About the Grand Opening: “Join Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President and District 11 representative Councillor Vop Osili, Riverside Regional Park neighbors, project partners, and city leaders for a Grand Opening Celebration to commemorate the completion of the Thomas Taggart Memorial Restoration and Amphitheatre project.

The event program will include a unique combination of remarks and performances to celebrate the people and institutions that made this project possible, and officially commence the Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre’s introductory season of performances and events.”

Phone Guests: William “Duke” Oliver – City County Councilor District # 9

King Ro – Community Activist, Former City County Councilor, Jazz & Blues Musician

Rev. Larry Bates – Sr. Pastor, Community Lifeline Christian Church

Anthony Johnson – Riverside Regional Park Manager, The Taggart

Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre’s Introductory Season Series FREE Community Concert Schedule! Open Lines 2nd Hour

Also On AM 1310: The Light: