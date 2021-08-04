Community Connection Wednesday August 4th 2021

Community Connection
| 08.04.21
Community Connection Wednesday August 4th 2021

 

Grand Opening Celebration | Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre

FREE EVENT | Thursday August 12th

1856 Burdsal Parkway Indianapolis, IN 46208

– Presented by The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis

The Newly Renovated Taggart Amphitheatre at the Riverside Regional Park is now open for Concerts and Events!
About the Grand Opening:
“Join Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President and District 11 representative Councillor Vop Osili, Riverside Regional Park neighbors, project partners, and city leaders for a Grand Opening Celebration to commemorate the completion of the Thomas Taggart Memorial Restoration and Amphitheatre project.
The event program will include a unique combination of remarks and performances to celebrate the people and institutions that made this project possible, and officially commence the Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre’s introductory season of performances and events.”
Phone Guests:
William “Duke” Oliver – City County Councilor District # 9
King Ro – Community Activist, Former City County Councilor, Jazz & Blues Musician
Rev. Larry Bates – Sr. Pastor, Community Lifeline Christian Church
Anthony Johnson – Riverside Regional Park Manager, The Taggart

Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre’s Introductory Season Series

FREE Community Concert Schedule!

May be an image of text that says 'TAGGART MEMORIAL AMPHITHEATRE Free Concert and Performance Series 8/5 8/12 8/19 8/26 9/2 9/9 Clint Breeze the Groove Grand Opening with Native Sun Movie Night at the Taggart The Voodoo of Hell's Half Acre Off The Vine in the Park ¡Viva!: Una Celebracion de la Cultura Latina Bashiri Asad & The Lady Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra Season Closing Festival with Huckleberry Funk 9/16 9/23 9/30 THURSDAYS 7PM 9PM RIVERSIDE REGIONAL PARK Alliance BROUGHT TO YOU BY Rivenside Regional Park Foundation Indy Parks NDIANAPOLIB SANO indianapolis INDIANALANDHARKS ANDMARKS'

Open Lines 2nd Hour

