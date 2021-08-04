The Willie Moore Jr. Show
My God! Jor’Dan Armstrong Dives Into How He Creates Music, How He Managed Celibacy & More

Some might confuse with Jor’Dan Armstrong as just a rapper but his talents stretch much farther. As a product of growing up in church, he not only raps, but sings, writes and produces. Having just put out a new single titled “My God,” the multifaceted artist sat down with Shari Nycole to discuss the making of it and what fans can expect next from him musically.

Between music talk, Jor’Dan touched on his testimony with celibacy. It wasn’t easy, but he and his wife lived together and abstained from sex before marrying each other and he says it changed the trajectory of their relationship that didn’t quite start out on that same path.

Hear more about his upcoming project, snippets of his newest tracks, how he managed celibacy and more in our sit-down below!

The face of Christian music is always changing and it’s a change we welcome. Not only has traditional gospel music evolved, but the hip-hop genre of it did, too. There was a time when gospel rappers were frowned upon, but consumers’ horizons have opened up and the variety of artists and music keep flowing. Literally! From Wande to Parris Chariz, to newcomers like Hulvey, below is a look at 7 gospel rappers you should be following.

