My God! Jor’Dan Armstrong Dives Into How He Creates Music, How He Managed Celibacy & More

Some might confuse with Jor’Dan Armstrong as just a rapper but his talents stretch much farther. As a product of growing up in church, he not only raps, but sings, writes and produces. Having just put out a new single titled “My God,” the multifaceted artist sat down with Shari Nycole to discuss the making of it and what fans can expect next from him musically.

Between music talk, Jor’Dan touched on his testimony with celibacy. It wasn’t easy, but he and his wife lived together and abstained from sex before marrying each other and he says it changed the trajectory of their relationship that didn’t quite start out on that same path.

Hear more about his upcoming project, snippets of his newest tracks, how he managed celibacy and more in our sit-down below!

