Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Marian University And Partners Start The Diversity In Leadership Program.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Marian University And Partners Start The Diversity In Leadership Program.
 
“Along with Notre Dame, Purdue University, IUPUI and Butler University, the DIL Program provides minority and female students with skills they need to advance in corporate jobs. “
 
Dr. Leon Jackson is spearheading this new program. He Joins us live on Community Connection!
 
 
Phone Guest:
Dr. Craig Caldwell – Butler University, Interim Dean of The Lacy School of Business, (Diversity In Leadership Program)
 
Dr. Leon Jackson – Marian University Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives, (Diversity In Leadership Program)

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close