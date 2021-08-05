PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Marian University And Partners Start The Diversity In Leadership Program.

“Along with Notre Dame, Purdue University, IUPUI and Butler University, the DIL Program provides minority and female students with skills they need to advance in corporate jobs. “

Dr. Leon Jackson is spearheading this new program. He Joins us live on Community Connection!

More info here thanks to the Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/marian-university-partners-breaking-barriers-for-leaders-of-color/

Phone Guest:

Dr. Craig Caldwell – Butler University, Interim Dean of The Lacy School of Business, (Diversity In Leadership Program)

Dr. Leon Jackson – Marian University Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives, (Diversity In Leadership Program)

