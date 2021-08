PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Far Eastside Festival – Outdoors in the CAFE Parking Lot

This Saturday August 7th from 11AM to 3PM

8902 E. 38th St. Indianapolis, IN, 46226

Free Admission to the public!

Free Food

Music

Entertainment

Venders

Games

Fun

More Info Here: https://m.facebook.com/events/8902-e-38th-st-indianapolis-in-46226-6073-united-states/far-eastside-festival/237817127768772/

Phone Guest:

Kendra Nowell – Interim CEO, of the Community Alliance of the Far East Side

Leila Darden – President of the far east side commiunity council

