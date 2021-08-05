Community Connection Thursday August 5th 2021
Marian University And Partners Start The Diversity In Leadership Program.
“Along with Notre Dame, Purdue University, IUPUI and Butler University, the DIL Program provides minority and female students with skills they need to advance in corporate jobs. “
Dr. Leon Jackson is spearheading this new program. He Joined us live on Community Connection!
More info here thanks to the Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/marian-university-partners-breaking-barriers-for-leaders-of-color/?fbclid=IwAR10WLrBnhEB_Un8QyWSTlzaLqP8wH3GL62sbxdnJfgPk3XEMI2Mlj_85P0
Phone Guest:
Dr. Craig Caldwell – Butler University, Interim Dean of The Lacy School of Business, (Diversity In Leadership Program)
Dr. Leon Jackson – Marian University Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives, (Diversity In Leadership Program)
Martin University’s Gold Rush Communiversity Fair
– FREE for the Entire Family!
This Saturday August 7th from 10 AM to 2PM
2186 N Sherman Drive, Indianapolis IN 46218
Express Registration!
Family Fun
Food giveaway
Scholarship Opportunities
Health Screenings & More
Masks will be required & social distancing will be in effect. For more info call 317-917-3991. Martin University – Your Education Your Impact.
Phone Guest:
Rev. Richard Hunter – Founder/President Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries,
Gold Rush
Far Eastside Festival – Outdoors in the CAFE Parking Lot
This Saturday August 7th from 11AM to 3PM
8902 E. 38th St. Indianapolis, IN, 46226
Free Admission to the public!
Free Food
Music
Entertainment
Venders
Games
Fun
More Info Here: https://www.facebook.com/events/237817127768772/
Phone Guest:
Kendra Nowell – Interim CEO, of the Community Alliance of the Far East Side
Leila Darden – President of the far east side commiunity council
