Community Connection Thursday August 5th 2021

Marian University And Partners Start The Diversity In Leadership Program.

“Along with Notre Dame, Purdue University, IUPUI and Butler University, the DIL Program provides minority and female students with skills they need to advance in corporate jobs. “

Dr. Leon Jackson is spearheading this new program. He Joined us live on Community Connection!

More info here thanks to the Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/marian-university-partners-breaking-barriers-for-leaders-of-color/?fbclid=IwAR10WLrBnhEB_Un8QyWSTlzaLqP8wH3GL62sbxdnJfgPk3XEMI2Mlj_85P0

Phone Guest: Dr. Craig Caldwell – Butler University, Interim Dean of The Lacy School of Business, (Diversity In Leadership Program)

Dr. Leon Jackson – Marian University Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives, (Diversity In Leadership Program)

Martin University’s Gold Rush Communiversity Fair – FREE for the Entire Family! This Saturday August 7th from 10 AM to 2PM 2186 N Sherman Drive, Indianapolis IN 46218 Express Registration! Family Fun Food giveaway Scholarship Opportunities Health Screenings & More More Info Here: https://www.martin.edu/post/martin-university-s-gold-rush-communiversity-fair?fbclid=IwAR2aX_su7nPWPIcerDieZpNbddFmDo-ReOXE5reMS78KVF3TX-faxjAe5uo Masks will be required & social distancing will be in effect. For more info call 317-917-3991. Martin University – Your Education Your Impact. Phone Guest: Rev. Richard Hunter – Founder/President Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries, Gold Rush

Far Eastside Festival – Outdoors in the CAFE Parking Lot This Saturday August 7th from 11AM to 3PM 8902 E. 38th St. Indianapolis, IN, 46226 Free Admission to the public! Free Food Music Entertainment Venders Games Fun More Info Here: https://www.facebook.com/events/237817127768772/ Phone Guest: Kendra Nowell – Interim CEO, of the Community Alliance of the Far East Side Leila Darden – President of the far east side commiunity council

