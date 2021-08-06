Community Connection Friday August 6th 2021

Opening Paragraph: “Black Philanthropy Month is an annual celebration of the giving of time, talent, treasure and testimony across the African diaspora. Established in 2011, BPM is a “concerted campaign to elevate African-descent” traditions of philanthropy. (Not to be pedantic, but every person who is alive now, and anyone who has ever lived, is a person of African descent.) For African Americans, BPM is a reminder — or perhaps a revelation — that our history began long before our enslavement.”