Community Connection Friday August 6th 2021

Community Connection Friday August 6th 2021

 

Community Activist and Opinion Columnist with the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Larry Smith Shareed About His Latest Opinion Piece Titled: “Smith: Black Philanthropy Month”

Opening Paragraph: “Black Philanthropy Month is an annual celebration of the giving of time, talent, treasure and testimony across the African diaspora. Established in 2011, BPM is a “concerted campaign to elevate African-descent” traditions of philanthropy. (Not to be pedantic, but every person who is alive now, and anyone who has ever lived, is a person of African descent.) For African Americans, BPM is a reminder — or perhaps a revelation — that our history began long before our enslavement.’
Read the full article here:
Phone Guest:
Larry Smith – Opinion Columnist, Indianapolis Recorder, Community Activist

 

Open Lines 1:30 – End of Show

