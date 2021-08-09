CLOSE
Martin University Plans To Clear Student Debt For More Than 200 Students! They Join Us Live On Community Conncetion To Tell Us More About It!
“Students who would like to know if they qualify for the aid should contact the Bursar Office at 317-917-3238 or e-mail bursar@martin.edu. Additional information can be found at https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ope/caresact.html.”
“Martin University today announced recently that it would clear past-due account balances for more than 200 students. The move will provide much-needed relief to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “
“The vast majority of students who will receive the aid are those continuing but not yet registered because of past-due account balances. Also included are students who stopped attending college entirely because they and their families could not afford to pay. Graduate and undergraduate balances are eligible for this funding.”
Full Information Here:
Phone Guest:
Pastor G – Vice President of Marketing, Communications and External Relations
