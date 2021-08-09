PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Child Advocates Inc. Speaks On Their Interrupting Racism for Children Program.

Next Meeting Dates are August August 23rd from 8:30 am to 4:30 PM and August 24th from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

“Join us for this two-day in-person workshop (8:30am – 4:30pm each day) to make a lasting impact for our children.”

“Interrupting Racism for Children moves individuals from awareness to action to stop racism in its tracks, creating a future where children thrive and race does not predict their life outcomes.”

Phone Guests:

Cindy Booth – CEO, Child Advocates

Jill English – Director, Interrupting Racism For Children, Child Advocates

