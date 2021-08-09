Community Connection
Child Advocates Inc. Speaks On Their Interrupting Racism for Children Program. Next Meeting Dates are August August 23rd from 8:30 am to 4:30 PM and August 24th from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

May be an image of text that says 'Interrupting Racism for Children "I have never experienced a conversation about racism that both acknowledged the truth of everyone's experience and stayed focused on our common purpose and the goal of solidarity. It was both refreshing and informative." -University Educator'
Child Advocates Inc. Speaks On Their Interrupting Racism for Children Program.
 
Next Meeting Dates are August August 23rd from 8:30 am to 4:30 PM and August 24th from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
 
“Join us for this two-day in-person workshop (8:30am – 4:30pm each day) to make a lasting impact for our children.”
 
“Interrupting Racism for Children moves individuals from awareness to action to stop racism in its tracks, creating a future where children thrive and race does not predict their life outcomes.”
 
 
Phone Guests:
Cindy Booth – CEO, Child Advocates
 
Jill English – Director, Interrupting Racism For Children, Child Advocates

