Community Connection Monday August 9th 2021

Martin University Plans To Clear Student Debt For More Than 200 Students! They Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Tell Us More About It!

“Students who would like to know if they qualify for the aid should contact the Bursar Office at 317-917-3238 or e-mail bursar@martin.edu. Additional information can be found at https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ope/caresact.html.&#8221;
“Martin University today announced recently that it would clear past-due account balances for more than 200 students. The move will provide much-needed relief to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “
“The vast majority of students who will receive the aid are those continuing but not yet registered because of past-due account balances. Also included are students who stopped attending college entirely because they and their families could not afford to pay. Graduate and undergraduate balances are eligible for this funding.”
Full Information Here:
Phone Guest:
Pastor G – Vice President of Marketing, Communications and External Relations

Child Advocates Inc. Speaks On Their Interrupting Racism for Children Program.

Next Meeting Dates are August August 23rd from 8:30 am to 4:30 PM and August 24th from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

“Join us for this two-day in-person workshop (8:30am – 4:30pm each day) to make a lasting impact for our children.”
“Interrupting Racism for Children moves individuals from awareness to action to stop racism in its tracks, creating a future where children thrive and race does not predict their life outcomes.”
Phone Guests:
Cindy Booth – CEO, Child Advocates
Jill English – Director, Interrupting Racism For Children, Child Advocates

