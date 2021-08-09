Community Connection Monday August 9th 2021

“Martin University today announced recently that it would clear past-due account balances for more than 200 students. The move will provide much-needed relief to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “

“The vast majority of students who will receive the aid are those continuing but not yet registered because of past-due account balances. Also included are students who stopped attending college entirely because they and their families could not afford to pay. Graduate and undergraduate balances are eligible for this funding.”