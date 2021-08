PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday August 13th 2021

Psychologist and Mental Health Specialist Dr. Warren Harper Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

We went over the just released Indiana Census Information!

Here is the release straight from the census website: https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2021/population-changes-nations-diversity.html?fbclid=IwAR3vBiPxIxn64Tg38TPwfLplZgSrQpnQljTecrtHwh5y1YcmDeYPDAt823E

Open Lines from 1:30 – End of Show

Also On AM 1310: The Light: