Visual Artist Kyng Rhodes Joins Us Live On Community Connection!

Kyng Rhodes is a full-time visual artist, having been in love with creating art his entire life he attended college to obtain a degree in graphic design in favor of a creative career, but his true love is embedded in illustration, street art, and fine art alike. During the pandemic of 2020, Rhodes made the decision to leave the workforce, and become a full-time creative. This decision came about through the encouragement of friends, and loved ones, and Rhodes’ own experience participating in Indianapolis’ version of the “Black Lives Matter” Mural in which Rhodes’ painted the ”B” in the word black on the historic Indiana Avenue. This led to Rhodes’ work being featured in several publications including Forbes. Rhodes’ work is conceptual, with several goals intended. He draws inspiration from his thoughts, and feelings towards the events that he has experienced or sighted through the media, observation of society, and his personal life infused with his spirituality. His work has a strong focus on color, and shadow with varying incorporations of symbolism.”