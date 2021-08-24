CLOSE
25th Annual Sickle Cell Walk/Run *VIRTUAL EDITION*
This Saturday August 28th – Sat September 4th
How You Can Help:
“There are hundreds of families in Central Indiana living with the burden of Sickle Cell Disease. Many of those families need additional support which Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative (MCSCI) strives to provide. Your participation in the Virtual 25th Annual Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run will enable MCSCI to fill those gaps with quality supportive services. “
Register Here:
Event Info:
Phone Guest:
Gary Gibson – President & CEO/ Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative
