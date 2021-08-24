Community Connection Tuesday August 24th 2021

Visual Artist Kyng Rhodes Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Kyng Rhodes Website: https://www.kyngrhodes.com/

About Kyng Rhodes:

“ARTIST | OWNER Kyng Rhodes is a full-time visual artist, having been in love with creating art his entire life he attended college to obtain a degree in graphic design in favor of a creative career, but his true love is embedded in illustration, street art, and fine art alike. During the pandemic of 2020, Rhodes made the decision to leave the workforce, and become a full-time creative. This decision came about through the encouragement of friends, and loved ones, and Rhodes’ own experience participating in Indianapolis’ version of the “Black Lives Matter” Mural in which Rhodes’ painted the ”B” in the word black on the historic Indiana Avenue. This led to Rhodes’ work being featured in several publications including Forbes. Rhodes’ work is conceptual, with several goals intended. He draws inspiration from his thoughts, and feelings towards the events that he has experienced or sighted through the media, observation of society, and his personal life infused with his spirituality. His work has a strong focus on color, and shadow with varying incorporations of symbolism.”

Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine Joined Us Live To Comment On How Marion County Is Doing In The Fight Against Covid-19.

25th Annual Sickle Cell Walk/Run *VIRTUAL EDITION*

This Saturday August 28th – Sat September 4th

How You Can Help:

“There are hundreds of families in Central Indiana living with the burden of Sickle Cell Disease. Many of those families need additional support which Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative (MCSCI) strives to provide. Your participation in the Virtual 25th Annual Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run will enable MCSCI to fill those gaps with quality support services. ”

Register Here: https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Indianapolis/SickleCell5K

Event Info: http://themartincenter.org/events/25th-annual-sickle-cell-walkrun/?fbclid=IwAR0mvb9JNIfvr4zZhTaXaOsrZ2Op7TjrSKjd959xzPSt534O3RxbaioCRFg

Phone Guest:

Gary Gibson – President & CEO/ Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative

Also On AM 1310: The Light: