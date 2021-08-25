Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

AUGUST 28th COMMUNITY RESOURCES DAY & JOB FAIR Saturday August 28th 11 AM – 3 PM 5851 GUION ROAD INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46254

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
communityresourceday_fastenal_aug28.jpg
AUGUST 28th COMMUNITY RESOURCES DAY & JOB FAIR
Saturday August 28th 11 AM – 3 PM
5851 GUION ROAD INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46254
 
 
About:
“Fastenal in partnership with the City of Indianapolis Public Health & Safety will be hosting a day of Community Resources, a Job Fair and Open House for our local community and public at large. The day will be filled with resources, food, employment opportunities and more.
 
Open House & Job Opportunities
Free Health Screening
Document Shredding
Expungement & Veterans Resources
Free Food, Music & More
 
Phone Guests:
Annette Johnson – Pike Township Trustee
 
Robert Stewart – Sr. Regional Human Resources Manager, Fastena

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close