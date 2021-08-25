CLOSE
Community Connection Wednesday, August 25th 2021
1:00 – 2:30 Open Lines With The Audience
2:30 – End of show: AUGUST 28th COMMUNITY RESOURCES DAY & JOB FAIR
Saturday, August 28th 11 AM – 3 PM
5851 GUION ROAD INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46254
About:
“Fastenal in partnership with the City of Indianapolis Public Health & Safety will be hosting a day of Community Resources, a Job Fair and Open House for our local community and public at large. The day will be filled with resources, food, employment opportunities, and more.
Open House & Job Opportunities
Free Health Screening
Document Shredding
Expungement & Veterans Resources
Free Food, Music & More
Phone Guests:
Annette Johnson – Pike Township Trustee
Robert Stewart – Sr. Regional Human Resources Manager, Fastenal
